Tom Aspinall shares photo of his bloody eyes one day after surgery

Tom Aspinall reacts after his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — Reuters

Tom Aspinall has shared a photo of his bloody eyes one day after surgery, caused by a double eye poke during a UFC 321 fight against Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence ended in a first-round no-contest in October.

Aspinall was hoping to start his highly anticipated title reign on a high note; however, when 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest when the champion decided not to continue.

Aspinall admitted that he could no longer see out of one eye and refused to fight, leaving the crowd inside Etihad Arena unhappy.

"Guys, I just got poked knuckle deep in the eye ball, why are you booing?" a devastated Aspinall said. responding to the noise of the fans.

"This is [expletive deleted], the fight was just getting going. I can hardly open my eye."

Tom Aspinall has been regular in terms of providing updates on his recovery, and he has provided another, as three months later, he is still feeling the effects of Gane’s egregious foul.

The British fan favourite underwent double eye surgery on Tuesday. 24 hours later, Aspinall took to Instagram to share a photo of his eyes looking badly bloodshot.

“One day post surgery,” Aspinall captioned the picture he posted.

Aspinall still faces a difficult journey to get back to the Octagon, as his doctors explained after the surgery.

“After his highly publicised eye poke injury, Optegra’s expert team is proud to have supported MMA fighter and UFC Heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall,” the UFC superstar’s doctors said in a statement.

“Over recent months, we’ve been working closely with him on his recovery.

“Following his operation on both eyes, we continue the journey to get Tom’s vision back to fighting fitness.”