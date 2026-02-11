Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza climb in ICC T20I rankings

The collage of photos shows Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan (left) and pacer Salman Mirza. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Salman Mirza were among the national players who improved their positions in the latest ICC T20I rankings, courtesy of their impressive performances in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

In the ICC T20I batters’ rankings, Farhan surged four places to claim the third spot with 769 rating points. He is now closing in on England’s Phil Salt, who sits second, while India’s Abhishek Sharma continues to lead the rankings at number one.

However, some Pakistani batters witnessed a decline. Opener Saim Ayub slipped one place to 28th, while Babar Azam dropped to 35th. Captain Salman Ali Agha also fell six places to join Babar at the same position.

Left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman dropped five spots to 79th, and Hassan Nawaz fell six places to 96th in the updated standings.

In the T20I bowlers’ rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed retained his second position and continues to trail India’s Varun Chakaravarthy, who remains at the top. Afghanistan’s captain holds on to third place.

Spinner Mohammad Nawaz maintained his seventh position, while Salman Mirza made a significant leap, climbing nine places to 13th with 636 rating points.

Shaheen Shah Afridi slipped four spots to 23rd, and spinner Sufiyan Muqeem dropped seven places to 45th.

Shadab Khan showed improvement, moving up nine places to 63rd. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub and Haris Rauf fell 10 and four spots to 68th and 70th, respectively.

In the T20I all-rounders’ rankings, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza reclaimed the top position, dethroning Saim Ayub, who moved down to second. India’s Hardik Pandya occupies third place.

Mohammad Nawaz slipped one spot to fifth, while Shadab Khan climbed four places to 22nd. Faheem Ashraf improved three positions to 43rd.

Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Afridi dropped 11 and one places to 65th and 70th, respectively.