Shane McGuigan predicts winner of Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora react during the press conference at Glazier's Hall in London on February 4, 2026. — Reuters

Shane McGuigan has predicted the result of the fight between Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder.

Wilder is set to face Chisora on April 4 in London, United Kingdom.

Both of the boxers have passed their best and are over forty years of age. With each of them moving forward into what will be their 50th contest.

Chisora, who has not won a world title in his career and lost to the likes of Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, is in great form with victories over Gerald Washington, Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin in recent times.

Meanwhile, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has only one win in his last five fights, losing to Fury two times and once to Zhilei Zhang, all by knockout, and to Joseph Parker by points.

Speaking to Seconds Out, McGuigan, a British and Irish boxing trainer, predicted Derek Chisora as the winner against Wilder and explained why.

“I think Chisora will beat him. A few years ago, you would have said Wilder would have done him, but I don’t know, I saw that last fight Wilder had, where he stopped the guy in the fifth round, but he’s trying to put combinations together. He’s wasting his goodness,” McGuigan said.

“I don’t know if he has the same snap that he once had. You need that. Derek Chisora has a chin where he can take X amount of power up to 90, if you go over 90 you’re going to stretch him. If you’re at 88, he’ll take them all day long.

“You need to have that one punch, which is mad to say we’re talking about Wilder not having that but he didn’t seem to have that one punch explosive knockout. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he does stretch him.”