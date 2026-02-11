Zampa spins Australia past Ireland in T20 World Cup campaign opener

Adam Zampa of Australia (centre) celebrates taking the wicket of Lorcan Tucker with his teammates during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup group stage match against Ireland at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Australia defeated Ireland by 67 runs to kick-start their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a winning note, courtesy of exceptional bowling performances from Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday.

After being put in to bat, Australia posted 182-6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to crucial late contributions from Marcus Stoinis, who struck 45 off 29 deliveries, including two fours and a six.

Matt Renshaw provided stability with a well-compiled 37 off 33 balls, hitting two boundaries. Josh Inglis then injected momentum into the innings with a fiery 37 off just 17 deliveries, smashing six fours and a six.

Stand-in captain Travis Head was dismissed cheaply for six off seven balls, while Cameron Green played a brisk cameo of 21 from 11 deliveries, including one four and two sixes.

Glenn Maxwell added nine off nine balls. Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett remained unbeaten on 11 runs each to guide Australia to a competitive total.

For Ireland, Mark Adair was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2-44 in four overs. Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell and Harry Tector claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, Ireland were bundled out for 115 in 16.5 overs while chasing 183. Lower-order batter George Dockrell top-scored with 41 off 29 deliveries, striking three fours and two sixes.

Wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker contributed 24 off 27 balls with one boundary, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to offer significant resistance.

For Australia, Zampa and Ellis spearheaded the bowling attack with four wickets each, while Matthew Kuhnemann chipped in with one wicket to seal a dominant victory.