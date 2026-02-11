Coco Gauff opens up about her struggles after first-round exit at Qatar Open

American tennis player Coco Gauff during a post-match press conference on September 1, 2025. YouTube/Screengrab

Coco Gauff has opened up about her recent struggles following an early exit at the 2026 Qatar Open.

The American was stunned by world No 57, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, in the opening match at the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha on Tuesday, clinching a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the two-time Grand Slam singles winner.

Cocciaretto was broken just once by the American during the whole match, while she did the same to Gauff four times.

The world No. 5, who was ousted in the opening round as a top-eight seed in Qatar, was appearing in a professional match for the first time since losing 6-1, 6-2 to Elina Svitolina in the Australian Open quarter-finals in just 59 minutes.

Following her defeat at the Qatar Open, Coco Gauff spoke candidly about her struggles in recent times.

“I just feel like I haven’t showed up with my best level the last few matches,” said the American. “I’m just looking to find that again.

“I just feel like some of the things I’ve been working on in practice aren’t translating to the match court, which is super frustrating.

“I’ve been having good practices, but just not playing well in the matches. I just need to find how it can translate.”

She added that she needs to figure out how to deal with players like Cocciaretto.

“I tried to be more aggressive and was hitting more unforced errors. When I tried to be a little more passive and play with more shape, she was taking the ball early and crushing the ball,” she added.

“I think I need to figure out how to play against players like her, who hit super flat and take everything early.

“I think the last two matches showed I’ve been struggling with that. That’s something I need to work on in practice.”