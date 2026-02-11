England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ENG vs WI Match 15

England and West Indies face off in the 15th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 11, 2026. — Geo Super

MUMBAI: The 15th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between England and West Indies on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

England and West Indies have faced each other in 35 T20 matches. Of these, England have won 16, while West Indies have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. One match ended with no result.

Playing XIs:

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie and Shamar Joseph.