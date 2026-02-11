Roberto De Zerbi to join Tottenham after Marseille exit: reports

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during a UEFA Champions League match against Club Brugge at Breydel Stadium in Bruges on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Roberto De Zerbi, former head coach of Olympique de Marseille, is set to join Tottenham Hotspur after leaving the Ligue 1 side by mutual consent following a 5-0 thrashing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

According to reports, the former Brighton coach, who helped Marseille to a runner-up finish in Ligue 1 last season, has been linked with the Tottenham job as the north London club has also parted ways with Thomas Frank.

Frank is sacked by Tottenham, following less than eight months in office, after a dreadful 2-1 defeat to Newcastle at home on Tuesday.

Marseille are currently fourth in the Ligue 1, 12 points behind PSG after Sunday's loss and are already out of this season's Champions League.

OM, in a statement, announced their separation from De Zerbi.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management -- the owner, president, director of football, and coach -- it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season.

"Olympique de Marseille would like to thank Roberto De Zerbi for his dedication, commitment, professionalism, and seriousness, which were particularly evident in the team's second-place finish in the 2024-25 season.

"The club wishes him all the best for the rest of his career."

According to ESPN, Marseille president Pablo Longoria, sporting director Mehdi Benatia, and De Zerbi had a talk with the club's players on Tuesday, after which it became clear that the relationship between the Italian manager and his squad was broken.