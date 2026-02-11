Samu Aghehowa’s FIFA World Cup hopes dashed by knee injury

FC Porto's Samu Aghehowa celebrates scoring their first goal against Gil Vicente in Primeira Liga on January 26, 2026. — Reuters

Samu Aghehowa’s FIFA World Cup dreams with Spain have taken a major hit after the 21-year-old sustained a serious knee injury while playing for Portuguese club Porto, ruling him out for several months.

Aghehowa, who played twice in the qualifying campaign against Spain, will miss the remainder of the season because of the anterior cruciate ligament tear that he suffered during the draw between Sparta Lisbon and Porto on Monday.

As the World Cup opens in North America on June 11, Aghehowa may not be available to join the Spain team once more.

Aghehowa shared that he will be out of action for a few more months, and he is outraged that he is not in the field playing and he is a supporter of the team now as a fan.

"I'll be out of action for a few months," he wrote on social media.

"It hurts me not being able to help the team as I'd like, fighting on the field. Now I'm just another fan supporting us towards our goals," added Aghehowa.

In August 2024, Aghehowa left Atletico Madrid to join Porto, where he has scored 32 goals in 50 league appearances.

Porto now finds solutions in attack without a player who had become central to their game plan.

For Aghehowa, the focus shifts to surgery, recovery, and returning stronger next season, while club and country wait for one of their most promising talents to come back fully fit.