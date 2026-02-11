Tottenham Hotspur sack manager Thomas Frank amid poor run

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank before the match against AFC Bournemouth in Premier League on January 7, 2026. — Reuters

Thomas Frank has been dismissed by Tottenham Hotspur, following a little less than eight months in office, after a dreadful 2-1 loss to Newcastle at home on Tuesday.

Spurs is 16th in the Premier League and only five points ahead of the relegation zone following a horrific spell of performances.

The club announced through their social media that Frank will depart as Men’s Head Coach following a managerial change.

“The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today,” club announced.

The North Londoners have not won any of their last eight matches in the Premier League - the longest spell without a win since October 2008.

They have only two out of 17 matches they have played in the league, and they have earned only 12 points in the process.

In June, following the dismissal of Ange Postecoglou, Frank was appointed as head coach, signing a contract up to 2028, and achieved no significant improvement in the League performance of the club despite good performance in the European competitions.

The Dane had earned Spurs automatic entry into the last 16 of the Champions League by securing fourth place in the group during a season when the organisation had been suffering mixed fortunes in the Premier League with 7 wins, 8 draws and 11 defeats, thus far.

They are, however, not in either domestic cup competition, having lost to Newcastle in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in October and to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup last month.