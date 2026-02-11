Steve Smith called up after Mitchell Marsh ruled out of T20 World Cup opener

Steve Smith of the Sixers walks off the field after getting out during the BBL Final match between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at the Perth Stadium, on January 25, 2026, in Perth, Australia. — AFP

COLOMBO: Australia’s T20 World Cup campaign got an early jolt as captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of their opening match against Ireland due to a groin injury causing internal testicular bleeding.

Steven Smith has been called up as cover ahead of the game.

Marsh conducted his pre-match press conference on Tuesday as scheduled, but news of his unavailability emerged just 15 minutes before the toss at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“[Marsh] is experiencing ongoing pain and discomfort, which is restricting his movement,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

“Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice. Standby player Steven Smith will travel to Sri Lanka as cover to acclimatise and prepare, should he be required.”

With Marsh sidelined, Australia will effectively select from just 12 players for their opener.

Josh Hazlewood has yet to be officially replaced in the squad, while Tim David is being held back for Friday’s match against Zimbabwe after suffering a hamstring injury that ended his BBL season.

Sean Abbott is also travelling as a reserve but is not yet officially part of the squad.

Smith, who last played a T20I in February 2024, has been brought closer to a World Cup recall following a strong Big Bash League campaign with the Sydney Sixers, scoring 299 runs at an average of 59.80 and a strike rate of 167.97 in six innings.

Australia’s preparation for the tournament has been hampered by injuries, with Hazlewood and Pat Cummins both ruled out from the initial squad.