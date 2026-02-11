Jack Pinnington Jones stuns Flavio Cobolli at Dallas Open

An undated picture of Great Britain Jack Pinnington Jones. — Instagram/ jack.pj_

Jack Pinnington Jones of Great Britain scored the greatest victory of his life when he upset the world number 20 Flavio Cobolli in round of 32 here in the Dallas Open on Tuesday.

Pinnington, the 181st in the world ranking, was a qualifier who made the main draw of an event of ATP 500 event for the first time.

He then shocked the fourth seed and quarter-finalist in Wimbledon as well as Cobolli 6-2, 6-2 in only 54 minutes.

Jones, who mainly competes in the Challenger lower end, was defeated by the same player in the second round of the 2005 Wimbledon. The 22-year-old has James Duckworth of Australia or American wildcard Eliot Spizzirri next.

Pinnington boasted of the first match win at a Grand Slam when he beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry at Wimbledon last year.

Jones, a close friend of British number one Jack Draper, finished his junior season at Texas Christian University in May but decided against going back to play a final season so he could now embark on a full-time tennis career.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, elsewhere, became the first to make the final 16 of a wta 1000 event with a decisive victory over Coco Gauff at the Qatar Open.

Italian Cocciaretto rescued four of her five break points and won, 6-4, 6-2, over French Open champion Gauff.

Elena Rybakina, who has not played since her besting in the Australian Open, managed to win her first match against Wang Xinyu of China 6-2 6-4, whereas world number two Iga Swiatek defeated Janice Tjen 6-0 6-3.

Emma Raducanu of Britain dropped out of her first-round match with Camila Osorio earlier in the week.