Spurs rookie Carter Bryant set for NBA dunk contest after rocky start

Carter Bryant, a rookie forward on the San Antonio Spurs, is reported to present his athleticism this year at the NBA All-Star dunk contest, although he had a tough introduction into his professional career.

Bryant, who was 20 years old, had already missed a few dunks at the start of the campaign and was not looking forward to being considered in the big event.

However, he was one of the participants who were announced on Saturday. The news of the selection of Bryant had leaked out last month, and the NBA confirmed it only recently.

He will be competing against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jaxson Hayes, Miami Heat's Keshad Johnson and Orlando Magic's Jase Richardson.

Mac McClung, the three-time defending champion, has also chosen not to participate in this year. This will happen next Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Bryant defined the choice as a fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and that he had looked at basketball icon Kobe Bryant and basketball icon Michael Jordan.

“As a kid, you always dream of being in a dunk contest,” Bryant said.

“You see Mike walking out with the two chains and scrunch socks, and young Kobe flexing at the crowd. It’s something the greats did, my favourite players, and now I get to do it too.”

The Spurs superstar further stated that his routine is already made and that the competition is a way to redeem himself since he had not played well at the start of the season.