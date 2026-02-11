Roberto De Zerbi part ways with Marseille by mutual agreement

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi against Paris in Ligue 1 on January 31, 2026. — Reuters

Olympique de Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has resigned through a mutual agreement with effect, the Ligue 1 club announced on Wednesday.

De Zerbi, who had been in charge of the team since 2013, stepped down following the 5-0 beating of the team by Paris St Germain in the league on Sunday and their failure to compete in the champions league last month.

Olympique de Marseille and its coach, Roberto De Zerbi, have agreed to part ways in a mutual consensus under an agreement that was to solve the problems that this team was facing at the end of the season.

"Olympique de Marseille and Roberto De Zerbi, coach of the first team, have announced the end of their collaboration by mutual agreement," Marseille said in a statement.

"Following discussions between all stakeholders in the club's management - the owner, president, director of football, and coach - it was decided to make a change at the helm of the first team.

"This was a difficult collective decision, taken after careful consideration in the best interests of the club, in order to respond to the sporting challenges of the end of the season."

Under the leadership of De Zerbi, who came to Marseille in 2024 after his successful experience with Brighton and Hove Albion, the club achieved second place in the league last season after PSG.

They occupy the fourth position in the table in the current season, following 21 games.