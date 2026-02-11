Liam Rosenior laments Chelsea’s focus as Blues squander two-goal lead

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior applauds their fans after the match against Leeds United on February 10, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior acknowledged that his team was punished by failure to stay focused after letting a 2-0 lead slip to a 2-2 draw with Leeds United here at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, which builds on a worrying pattern of squandered leads.

Rosenior was on the verge of recording his fifth straight win in the Premier League since assuming power with Chelsea controlling significant portions of the game.

Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer's goals had put the Blues in the driving seat, demonstrating the fluent attacking of the game that Rosenior has been attempting to instil since he replaced Enzo Maresca last month.

But a second-half backlash meant that Leeds were able to hang on by a Lukas Nmecha penalty and a close-range goal by their replacement Noah Okafor, after Rosenior was left baffled by his side’s failure to control vital situations.

Rosenior indicated that Chelsea needs to remain concentrated throughout the 90 minutes to convert their good quality into regular outcomes.

“We have to make sure we take care of moments and be professional,” Rosenior said after the match. “If we can focus and concentrate for 90 minutes, this team has unbelievable potential. You saw that for probably 90% of the game.”

The draw also leaves Chelsea having lost 17 points of winning positions in the season so far, most of them at home, a statistic Rosenior admitted needs to change in order that the club joins the champions league.

Chelsea are fifth in the table, one point behind Manchester United, but Rosenior also expressed worries about Marc Cucurella, who suffered a hamstring injury and will receive additional evaluation.

Rosenior is optimistic in the wake of this setback, and he believes that the quality and mentality of Chelsea will shine through should they learn how to close out games.