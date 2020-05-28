Ian Bishop (L) and Tom Moody (R).

Australia’s former allrounder Tom Moody and West Indies’ former cricketer Ian Bishop have expressed their concern over a lack of local batting talent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In a podcast with The Pitch Side Experts, Bishop noted that PSL franchises relied heavily on foreign batters to make up for the lack of local batsman.

He further said that the move would hinder the development of local batting talent.

"We saw a very good young player, Haider Ali, opening in the Under 19 World Cup and then having a really good PSL. How and where will Pakistan develop their young batting talent if they get so many overseas batsmen to fill the batting weakness in the PSL?" questioned Bishop.

Moody stressed over bettering the domestic structure in a bid to produce quality batsmen.

"They have to develop the young batsmen outside that franchise model. The domestic structure around the PSL is vital to their acceleration," said Moody.

Nonetheless, Moody praised the league for its learning experience as young and aspiring cricketers could share the dressing room with their experienced seniors.



"A young talented batsman may not be in the starting eleven but sharing the dressing room with the likes of AB de Villiers or Jos Buttler will be a great learning experience," he said.

"That’s the advantage of these high-profile tournaments. You are not just learning on the field under pressure, but you are also learning in the dressing room environment and training sessions."

Tom Moody, Ian Bishop push for more local batting talent in PSL