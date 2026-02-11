Premier League: Benjamin Sesko’s strike rescues Manchester United in West Ham draw

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko applauds fans after the match against West Ham United in Premier League on February 10, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Benjamin Sesko scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser to rescue a 1-1 his team against rivals West Ham United in the Premier League here at the London Stadium on Tuesday.

United still sit fourth in the table with 45 points, whilst West Ham climb to 24 points out of 26 matches, only two points above the relegation zone.

Five minutes after the restart, Tomas Soucek had put the hosts in front with a close-range slide to turn in the low cross of Jarrod Bowen.

Throughout the second half, it seemed that a goal would suffice to earn West Ham an important victory, as they defended well and limited United's opportunities.

But in the aftermath of the stoppage time, a risky low ball was whipped by Bryan Mbeumo into the box and volleyed first-time perfectly by Sesko to shatter the hearts of the people of his home and prolong the undefeated streak in the hands of the interim manager, Michael Carrick.

United lost its streak of four straight league victories, and Carrick lost his first points since his appointment as manager.

Carrick acknowledged that United did not meet their usual expectations at a tricky ground and were not sharp enough to dismantle a well-structured West Ham team.

“I think we were a little disappointed and we were definitely not at our best. I’m a little frustrated at that,” Carrick said. “It is a tough place to come and we didn’t have that sharpness to find the answers.”

United had just 3 attempts on goal, though Joshua Zirkzee narrowly missed a header late on.