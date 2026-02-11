PSL 11: Mohammad Rizwan among four players signed by Team Rawalpindi

Mohammad Rizwan acknowledges the crowd as he celebrates scoring a century (100 runs) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultan at the National Stadium in Karachi on April 12, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Team Rawalpindi on Wednesday announced the signing of four players ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed its four picks prior to the highly anticipated player auction, which is set to take place on February 11.

Rawalpindi secured the services of Mohammad Rizwan, Sam Billings, Zaman Khan and Yasir Khan across different categories.

Rizwan was signed in the Platinum category for PKR 56 million, while England’s Billings was picked in the Diamond category for PKR 30.8 million.

Zaman was acquired in the Gold category for PKR 11.2 million, whereas Yasir Khan, selected in the Silver category, will earn PKR 6 million.

Earlier this week, the ownership rights of former champions Multan Sultans were decided during a high-profile bidding process held at the Expo Centre.

The bidding intensified after a final call when Walee Technologies returned with a staggering bid of PKR 2.45 billion, prompting CD Ventures to request a strategic timeout.

Following the five-minute break, CD Ventures withdrew from the race. The auctioneer’s final call confirmed Walee Technologies as the successful bidder, securing ownership of the franchise for the next 10 years.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi handed over the ceremonial key to the representatives of Walee Technologies, who subsequently announced the relocation of the franchise from Multan to Rawalpindi.