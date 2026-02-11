South Africa women edge past Pakistan in first T20I

South Africa women team celebrates during the first T20I match against Pakistan here at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on February 10, 2026. - PCB

POTCHEFSTROOM: South Africa Women secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first T20I of the series at Senwes Park on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 180/9 in 20 overs, anchored by a sensational innings from captain Fatima Sana, who smashed 90 off just 41 balls, including nine fours and seven sixes.

Her explosive knock provided the backbone of Pakistan’s innings and accelerated scoring in the latter half.

The innings had a mixed start, with Gull Feroza contributing 13 runs off 10 balls before falling to Reyneke, and Muneeba Ali scoring 16 off 16 deliveries before being dismissed by Mlaba.

Ayesha Zafar added a quick nine runs, while Sidra Amin was out for a duck to Hlubi.

Natalia Pervaiz played a handy 20 off 17 balls to stabilise the middle overs. Umm-e-Hani contributed 13 runs, but Aliya Riaz was dismissed without scoring.

Nashra Sandhu added nine before being run out, and Humna Bilal remained unbeaten on one, as Pakistan finished their innings at 180/9.

In response, South Africa chased down the target with 185/5 in 20 overs, in an exciting contest.

Laura Wolvaardt starred for the hosts with a composed 61 off 38 balls, including eight fours and a six, anchoring the innings and keeping her side on track.

Sune Luus provided a strong start with 32 off 20 balls, while Kayla Reyneke struck a quick 29 off 16 deliveries, including three massive sixes, to maintain the momentum.

Tazmin Brits and Dane van Niekerk added 16 runs each, and Lara Goodall contributed 11 before being run out in a brilliant fielding effort from Pakistan.