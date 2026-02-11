Australia vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AUS vs IRE Match 14

Australia and Ireland face off in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 11, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 14th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Australia and Ireland on Wednesday at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Historically, Australia and Ireland have faced each other twice, with the Kangaroos winning both encounters. Ireland are yet to register a victory against Australia in T20Is.

Squads:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White and Craig Young.