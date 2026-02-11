Afghanistan vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AFG vs SA Match 13

Afghanistan and South africa face off in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 11, 2026. — Geo Super

AHMEDABAD: The 13th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will take place between Afghanistan and South Africa on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Historically, Afghanistan and South Africa have faced each other three times, with the Proteas claiming victories in all games, while Afghanistan is yet to make a mark.

Squads:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwaena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith and Tristan Stubbs.

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.