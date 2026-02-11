'Revenge is sweet': Fans heap praise on Pakistan for victory over USA

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Shadab Khan celebrate winning their ICC Men´s T20 World Cup match against USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — AFP

KARACHI: Former champions Pakistan's resounding 32-run victory over the United States of America (USA) in the Group A match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Tuesday sent cricket enthusiasts into jubilation, who flocked to social media to express their emotions.

Put into bat first, the 2009 champions, who suffered an upset defeat at the hands of the associate nation in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup, racked up a massive total of 190/9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of Sahibzada Farhan's blistering half-century.

Farhan top-scored for Pakistan with a blazing 73 off 41 deliveries, studded with six fours and five sixes, while star batter Babar Azam and all-rounder Shadab Khan made vital contributions to the total with 46 and 30, respectively.

In turn, USA could muster 158/8 in 20 overs despite Shubham Ranjane's valiant half-century and Shayan Jahangir's blitz up the order.

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq spearheaded Pakistan's bowling charge with economical figures of 3/27 in his four overs, followed by Shadab's 2/26, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahmed chipped in with one scalp apiece.

Fans heaped praise on the national side for the thumping victory in the game, with some recalling the heartbreak faced in the T20 World Cup 2024.

A cricket fan, bearing the username ali_sher_rana on X, formerly Twitter, lauded the team's prowess in the batting and bowling departments in the 32-run victory over USA, which he described as a "revenge".

"Revenge is sweet! A clinical performance by the Boys in Green to secure a 32-run victory over USA! Fantastic effort by the bowlers and a solid 190 on the board. Way to stay focused and get those crucial points!"

Revenge is sweet! 🇵🇰🏏

​A clinical performance by the Boys in Green to secure a 32-run victory over USA! Fantastic effort by the bowlers and a solid 190 on the board. Way to stay focused and get those crucial points! 💪🔥

​#PAKvUSA #T20WorldCup#PakVsUsa — ali_sher_rana (@123Priences) February 10, 2026

PAK 190/9 → USA 158/8

Pakistan win by 32 runs!

Farhan 74, Babar solid, spinners dominate. That 2024 upset? Forgotten. Green shirts roaring back! 💪 #T20WorldCup #PAKvUSA — Fahad Haq (@Fahadkisuno) February 10, 2026

Top-class captaincy from Salman Ali Agha 👏 Brilliant bowling rotation and Pakistan look full of confidence. Farhan & Saim providing strong starts, Shadab outstanding all-round 🔥 Only concern: Shaheen Afridi’s line & rhythm with tougher matches ahead 🇵🇰 #PakVsUsa pic.twitter.com/W4HMqNm3tF — Meer Junaid (@emm_jai__) February 10, 2026

Cakewalk for Pakistan at the end. Spinners were brilliant. Comfortable win against USA. Shadab was great with the ball which is very encouraging. Usman and Abrar are a dangerous duo. Shaheen and Usman Khan the only weak links in the team.#PAKvsUSA #PAKvUSA #T20WorldCup — Uzair Aman (@AmanUzair) February 10, 2026

It is pertinent to mention that the back-to-back victories lifted Pakistan to the summit of the Group A standings of the T20 World Cup 2026, pipping arch-rivals India, whom they next face at the R Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday.