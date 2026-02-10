President's Trophy Grade-I: Bowlers put SNGPL on brink of victory over WAPDA in final

SNGPL players celebrate a dismissal during the third day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against WAPDA at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Ali took four wickets each to put Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) within touching distance of the victory on the third day of the President's Trophy Grade-I final against Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

At the stumps on day three, SNGPL were 181/4 while chasing a 245-run target, and thus were 64 runs away from glory with six wickets in hand.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL resumed their first innings from 110/9 in response to WAPDA's first innings' 265 all out and could add seven more to their overnight score to finish at 117 all out in 45.1 overs, thus succumbing to a 148-run deficit.

Opening batter Azan Awais remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with a valiant 48 off 117 deliveries, laced with seven fours, while captain Mohammad Rizwan (15) was the other to amass double figures.

Naqeebullah spearheaded WAPDA's bowling charge in the first innings with a four-wicket haul. He was supported by Mohammad Zeeshan, who bagged three wickets, while Aqib Khan made two scalps.

Despite a 148-run advantage in their favour, WAPDA's batting unit was dismantled by the pace duo of Dahani and Ali, who took four wickets each, booking the side for a meagre 96 in 33.5 overs.

Captain Khalid Usman remained the top-scorer with a run-a-ball 18, followed by opener Muhammad Akhlaq and wicketkeeper batter Bismillah Khan, 15 each, while Mohammad Zeeshan (11) and Mohammad Ammar (10) were the others to amass double figures.

Set to chase a 245-run target, SNGPL finished the pulsating third day in a commanding position despite a shaky start, courtesy of Omair's gritty half-century.

SNGPL had lost both their openers, Abid Ali (16) and Azan Awais (six), with just 28 runs on the board, but Omair and middle-order batter Abdul Samad forced an astounding recovery by putting together 56 runs for the third wicket.

Samad made a brisk 39 off 38 deliveries before falling victim to Naqeebullah.

Omair was then involved in another crucial partnership for SNGPL – a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket – with captain Mohammad Rizwan, who contributed with a 28-ball 23 before falling victim to Aqib Khan.

The top-order batter was then joined by Mubasir in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly in the dying minutes of the third day to ensure a strong finish.

Omair remained the top-scorer for SNGPL with an unbeaten 60 off 101 deliveries, having smashed seven fours and a six, while Mubasir had made a 14-ball 21 not out when the stumps were drawn at the Gaddafi Stadium here.

For WAPDA, Naqeebullah and Aqib have taken two wickets each in the second innings thus far.