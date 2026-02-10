Will Campbell breaks silence on Super Bowl criticism

New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) talks to media members at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara on February 5, 2026. — Reuters

The New England Patriots' rookie Will Campbell has broken his silence on Super Bowl criticism.

Seattle Seahawks relied on a relentless defence to beat New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, denying the Patriots an NFL-record seventh championship and avenging a heartbreaking loss to the same opponent in the title game 11 years ago.

It was a bad day for everyone on the Patriots' side, but rookie offensive tackle Campbell was the real culprit in the public eye.

Campbell allowed 14 pressures on quarterback Drake Maye, more than any O-lineman in the entire 2025 NFL campaign.

Following the game, the youngster also declined to speak to the media, which made things worse.

Will Campbell, on Tuesday, finally decided to speak to the media, as the Patriots returned to Foxborough for their end-of-season meetings.

Campbell made an apology for his actions on Sunday after the game.

“When I get emotional, I tend to have no mind,” Campbell said.

“And that’s not the way that I need to approach this thing. I know myself, and if I would have spoken after, I would have said something that I didn’t need to say.”

Campbell also addressed his own performance for the first time.

“It comes with the job. When you don’t perform, obviously, I was (drafted) high, paid a lot. So people expect a certain thing, and I expect more of myself,” Campbell said.

“So whenever I don’t perform, I don’t expect everyone to be like, ‘It’s OK, buddy.’ I mean, obviously it sucks. But it doesn’t suck for anyone more than it sucks for me.”