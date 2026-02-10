Peshawar Zalmi confirm replacement for Rehmanullah Gurbaz as direct signing

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 net session at Narendra Modi Stadium on February 10, 2026 in Ahmedabad, India. — ICC

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday announced Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie as the replacement for Afghanistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz ahead of the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), set to take place from March 26 to May 3.

The franchise confirmed the news on their official social media handle, posting: “After much anticipation, we are proud to announce Australian all-rounder Aaron Hardie as our direct signing for PSL11. A proven match-winner, Hardie brings balance, power, and versatility to the squad.”

Gurbaz had been signed by Peshawar Zalmi on February 5, with a graphic poster featuring him in a traditional turban against a mountainous backdrop. However, the franchise did not disclose the signing amount.

The Afghanistan international later announced his withdrawal from the tournament via a video on his social media, explaining in his native Pushto.

“Salam everyone, fans from everywhere. After the World Cup, I won’t be available for the PSL this season due to my schedule. I’ll be focusing more on my foundation work in Afghanistan. Thank you for all the love and support.”

The 27-year-old brings extensive experience in the shorter formats of the game. He has represented Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL), scoring 1,499 runs and taking 38 wickets in 73 appearances.

He has also participated in Major League Cricket (MLC).

Meanwhile, the second-edition champions have retained key players ahead of the PSL 11 auction, scheduled in Lahore on Wednesday.

Babar Azam leads the Platinum category with a retention of PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond (PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad in Gold (PKR 28 million), and Ali Raza in the Emerging category (PKR 19.6 million).

The franchise has spent PKR 162.4 million of its total PKR 450 million auction budget so far.