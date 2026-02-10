Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

New Zealand players celebrate a dismissal during their fifth T20I against West Indies at the Otago Oval in Dunedin on November 13, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: All-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 remainder due to an injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the NZC, the 34-year-old 'reinjured' his left calf during warm-ups on Sunday. He initially sustained the injury during New Zealand's third ODI away against India last month, but had recovered.

The cricket board further shared that the subsequent scans confirmed that Bracewell would need around three weeks to recover from the recurring calf injury.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over Michael Bracewell's ouster and wished him a speedy recovery.

"We're all feeling for Michael," said Walter. "It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him.

"Michael worked incredibly hard to give himself a chance but unfortunately has had this setback.

"We wish him a smooth recovery."

Consequently, all-rounder Cole McConchie will join the New Zealand squad in India as a travelling reserve, pacer Ben Sears.

McConchie's last international appearance for New Zealand came in April 2024, and he returned to the contingent on the back of a successful domestic T20 campaign for Canterbury Kings as he finished as the leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps at an economy rate of 7.71.

Overall, McConchie has played 145 T20s, including 12 internationals, during his professional career and was thus backed by coach Walter to bring valuable experience to New Zealand.

"Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience," Walter stated.

"It's great to be able to lean on an experienced head especially for a World Cup."

For the unversed, New Zealand are currently leading the Group D standings of the T20 World Cup 2026, courtesy of back-to-back victories over Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

They next face South Africa in their penultimate group-stage fixture, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on February 14.

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert and Ish Sodhi.

Reserves: Cole McConchie and Ben Sears.