Coco Gauff stunned out of Qatar Open by Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Coco Gauff’s search for her first title in Doha ended at the first hurdle on Tuesday, with the world number five defeated by Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the tournament.

Fourth seed Gauff, who received an opening-round bye at the WTA 1000 event, was aiming for her first match win at the Qatar Open since 2023, after suffering a defeat to Katerina Siniakova in 2024 and Marta Kostyuk in 2025.

However, the American was not on song when she faced Cocciaretto, who had not even won a set against Gauff in their previous three meetings. The Italian had entered the draw as a lucky loser.

The world No 57 was broken just once by the American during the whole match, while she did the same to Coco Gauff four times on her way to clinching a 6-4, 6-2 victory over the two-time Grand Slam singles winner.

Cocciaretto secured only her third victory over a top-10 player, and her first since defeating Jessica Pegula at Wimbledon last year.

“It’s incredible, the tournament here. It’s an honour to play such a great example for me,” said the Italian, speaking in her on-court interview.

“She’s [Gauff] a really great player, great person, so it was an honour to share the court with her today. I’m really happy to be in the next round here in Doha.”

Gauff, who failed in Doha, would be hoping to turn things around at the Dubai Tennis Championships, which is her next destination.

Her best performance in Dubai was reaching the semifinals in 2023 when she was knocked out by Iga Swiatek in straight sets.