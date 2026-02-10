Peshawar cleared to host PSL 11 matches by high-profile security huddle

Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam (centre) and teammates circle the field ahead of an exhibition match at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar on August 30, 2025. — Peshawar Zalmi

PESHAWAR: Imran Khan Cricket Stadium here has been approved as one of the venues for the highly anticipated 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled to run from March 26 to May 3, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held here at the Corps Headquarters, which reviewed the province's security situation before giving the go-ahead for matches to be staged in Peshawar, read a statement.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, KPK Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, national security adviser, Peshawar corps commander, and senior civil and military officials attended the meeting in Peshawar, it added.

The participants of the meeting paid tribute to civilians and security personnel who lost their lives in terrorist incidents across the country.

Separately, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), said that 60% of the national team's players belonged to KP, highlighting the province’s contribution to cricket.

"We are working with KP on domestic cricket and will give good news for cricket so that the talent here is not wasted," Naqvi said in a media talk. "We will collectively bring good news for sports in Peshawar."

He said a follow-up meeting of the apex committee had been held and that its details would be shared.

He also commended the KP police for their crucial role in the operation against the perpetrators of the February 6 Islamabad suicide attack, which left over 30 people martyred and dozens injured.

Naqvi said that the purpose of PCB's discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC) was to highlight the injustice faced by Bangladesh.

He added that there was no personal agenda behind Pakistan's decision to announce a boycott of its scheduled game against India at the T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan had no demands other than what Bangladesh wanted, he said, adding that no conditions were set beyond that.