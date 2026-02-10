Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois talks move in right direction: report

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. Instagram/WBA

The talks between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois are progressing as the date and venue of the fight have been revealed, talkSPORT reported on Tuesday.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight ruler, and the Briton was upgraded to full champion status after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him and vacated his belt.

Wardley has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year, so he is on a good run of form.

The 31-year-old has won 19 of his 21 fights through knockout power, and drew one with Frazer Clarke, which he then avenged emphatically, securing first round KO in the rematch a few months later.

Fabio is currently looking for his first title defence, and Dubois, on the other hand, is trying to find a perfect match for a comeback fight after he was knocked out in a rematch by Usyk in the fifth round last time out in July 2025.

Reports emerged last week that Wardley’s team was in talks for a huge all-British showdown with Dubois.

As per DAZN, the negotiations over the fight are moving towards the right direction.

According to reports, both British boxers are progressing to get the fight done by mid-year.

The current reported preferred date and venue of the match is May 9 at London's O2 Arena.

If the fight happens at the O2 Arena, it would be Wardley’s second consecutive appearance since beating Joseph Parker in that same venue in October last year.