Courier believes Sinner and Alcaraz ‘don’t have weaknesses’

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (left) poses for a photo with Italy's Jannik Sinner after winning the final in Rome, Italy, on May 18, 2025. - Reuters

Former world number one Jim Courier believes Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz “don’t have weaknesses” and that the duo would have competed well with the ‘Big 4’.

Alcaraz and Sinner are the undisputed new kings of men’s tennis, and the pair have shared the last nine Grand Slams between them and are just two short of matching Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s record of 11 straight Grand Slam titles as a duopoly.

The two are currently holding a commanding lead at the top of the ATP Rankings, with Alcaraz ranked No. 1 and Sinner No. 2.

Speaking on the Tennis Insider Club podcast, Courier claimed that Alcaraz and Sinner would be able to rival greats like Nadal, Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

“Over the last year and a half, they’ve won all the majors. They can play on every surface, they’re young, they move incredibly well,” said Courier.

“I think they would have been competitive with the Big Four. They probably grew up watching them and copying what they did.

“Jannik looks a lot like Novak in how he moves and plays. Carlos looks like no one — he’s his own thing. He’s taken the best parts of everyone.”

Alcaraz and Sinner are currently well ahead of their ATP Tour contemporaries in terms of skills and game, with a 38-year-old Novak Djokovic arguably the most likely challenger to the duo.

Courier added that the duo had no areas in their game that could currently be exploited.

“What’s clear is that for most of tennis history, you could be a top player with a weakness. Right now, Sinner and Alcaraz don’t have weaknesses,” the four-time Grand Slam singles champion added.

“That means technique becomes even more important. When the game is this fast, you have to be offensive everywhere. That’s relatively new.

“Rafa eventually had no weaknesses. Roger changed rackets late in his career, so his backhand became more of a weapon — especially against Rafa.

“In my generation, even [Pete] Sampras had a side you could play to safely — his backhand. That doesn’t exist anymore. There’s nowhere you feel safe.”