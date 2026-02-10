Sahibzada Farhan joins elusive list of Pakistan batters in T20 World Cup match against USA

COLOMBO: Pakistan's rising top-order batter Sahibzada Farhan on Tuesday amassed a major landmark as he completed 1000 runs in men's T20Is.
The 29-year-old achieved the feat during Pakistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match against the United States of America (USA), underway here at the Sinhalese Cricket Club (SSC) Ground.
Farhan, who entered the fixture with 969 runs to his name in 40 innings, brought up his thousandth run in the shortest international format when he smashed Milind Kumar for a massive six on the final delivery of the fifth over.
The right-handed opener, as a result, became only the 10th Pakistani batter to score 1000 runs in men's T20Is, joining the likes of Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi.
Most runs for Pakistan in men's T20Is
Besides amassing the aforementioned milestone, Farhan also played a pivotal role in scripting Pakistan's strong start as they had amassed 75/2 in nine overs after being put into bat first by USA captain Monank Patel.
Meanwhile, when this story was filed, Farhan was unbeaten on 48 off 25 deliveries with the help of four sixes and as many fours.
Playing XIs
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.
USA: Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.
Comments