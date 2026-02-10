Peshawar Zalmi announce head, assistant coaches for PSL 11

Pakistan interim head coach Azhar Mahmood addresses a press conference after the third day of their first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 14, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi have included former West Indies cricketer Ottis Gibson and legendary Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood in their coaching staff for the upcoming 11th edition of the tournament, scheduled.

Gibson, who represented West Indies in two Tests and 15 ODIs, has been appointed the head coach of the 2017 champions.

The former all-rounder has vast experience of coaching in franchise leagues and the County Championship, and has also served as the Bangladesh men's cricket team's bowling coach.

"We are proud to appoint the battle-hardened [Ottis Gibson] as our Head Coach for PSL 11," Zalmi said in a statement.

"A proven leader with a champion's mindset, ready to guide our troops with clarity, strength and purpose. The Yellow Storm’s journey just got stronger.

"Welcome aboard, Coach! Welcome to the Zalmi Fam!

Gibson will be joined by former Pakistan cricketer Mahmood, who has been named as the assistant and bowling coach of the franchise.

Mahmood was associated with the national men's cricket team until last year as the assistant coach and has also served as the interim red-ball head coach.

"We are thrilled to welcome [Azhar Mahmood] as Peshawar Zalmi's Assistant and Bowling Coach for [PSL 11].

"He will be taking on a dual role this season, bringing his vast international, domestic, and PSL experience to strengthen the squad."

The appointments came on the eve of the historic player auction of the PSL, scheduled to be held on February 11.

Ahead of the highly anticipated auction, the 2017 champions retained four national cricketers, including star batter Babar Azam, ahead of the historic players' auction, scheduled to be held on February 11.

Babar leads the list in the Platinum category with a retention price of PKR 70 million, followed by Sufiyan Muqeem in Diamond (PKR 44.8 million), Abdul Samad in Gold (PKR 28 million) and Ali Raza in the Emerging category (PKR 19.6 million).