T20 World Cup 2026: USA win toss, elect to bowl first against Pakistan

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and USA's Monank Patel at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

COLOMBO: The United States of America (USA) have won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan in the 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Tuesday.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.

Head-to-head

Pakistan and USA have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format.

Their solitary meeting came at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, during which the USA stunned Pakistan after the Super Over.

Matches: 1

USA: 1

Pakistan: 0

Form Guide

Pakistan and USA enter the fixture with decent momentum in their favour as the Green Shirts have just one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while USA have three triumphs in as many games.

The upcoming fixture marks the second game for both teams in the T20 World Cup 2026; Pakistan edged past Netherlands by three wickets, while USA succumbed to a 29-run defeat at the hands of co-hosts and defending champions India.

Pakistan: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

USA: L, W, W, L, W