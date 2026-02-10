Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga (third from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 8, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Star Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 remainder due to an injury, international media reported on Tuesday.

According to a report, the 28-year-old suffered a hamstring injury during Sri Lanka's campaign opener against Ireland here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Hasaranga, who played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's 20-run victory in the aforementioned fixture by returning economical bowling figures 3/25 in his four overs, underwent MRI scans on Monday, which revealed a severe tear in his left hamstring. The report was also assessed by a specialist in the United Kingdom (UK).

The report further suggested that Hasaranga is likely to be replaced by fellow spinner Dushan Hemantha in the Sri Lanka squad for the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Notably, Hasaranga's injury marked the second setback for Sri Lanka in the 20-team tournament, as right-arm pacer Eshan Malinga has already been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

Malinga's participation in the tournament was already in doubt when he dislocated his shoulder during the second T20I of the three-match home series against England last month.

The injury occurred when he bowled the first delivery after a rain break, clutching his non-bowling shoulder during the follow-through before collapsing to the ground. He subsequently missed the third T20I of the series.

He was subsequently replaced by Pramod Madushan in the squad following the approval from the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which is mandatory for all participating teams of an ICC tournament.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka will play their second group-stage fixture against Oman, scheduled to be played on February 12 in Pallekele.

Their third game is against Australia on February 16 at the same venue, while their last fixture of the group stage is scheduled against Zimbabwe in Colombo on February 19.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana and Pramod Madushan.