Pakistan vs United States of America Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, PAK vs USA Match 12

Pakistan and USA face off in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 10, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 12th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Pakistan and the United States of America (USA) here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Tuesday.

Historically, both teams have faced each other once, with the USA winning their encounter in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Tariq and Abrar Ahmed.

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil and Saurabh Netravalkar.