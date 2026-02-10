Israel Adesanya provides update on retirement timeline

Adesanya mentioned that any promoter attempting to lure him back to boxing would face significant costs. — Reuters

Israel Adesanya has provided a major update on his retirement timeline, saying he can see the finish line.

The Nigerian-New Zealand professional is set to return to action on March 28.

Three back-to-back defeats have put him in an unfamiliar place; however, Adesanya’s upcoming fight against a knockout master, Joe Pyfer, at UFC Seattle seems like a chance for him to put himself on winning ways.

Adesanya enjoyed the fame when he was on song, and wins against Jared Cannonier, Paulo Costa, and Alex Pereira helped him establish a rhythm that fans could latch onto.

The former two-time middleweight champion has stated that he plans to fight 10 times before retiring.

For this to happen, the 36-year-old will have to manage a very busy schedule in the next few years.

“Less than 10,” Israel Adesanya said on his YouTube channel when talking about how many fights he has left.

“I know it’s less than 10. It can’t be more than 10. So if I fight now, I fight one more time towards the end of the year, maybe. That’s two fights. If I do two fights a year, next year I can still fight.

“2028 is going to be like, I don’t know yet. I can’t see past 2027. I don’t know. I don’t think that far ahead at the moment. I do glance at it, and I just know I’m on the tail end. I can see the finish line. I’ve been seeing the finish line in the distance, but now it’s closer.”