Dimitar Berbatov urges patience with Michael Carrick amid Manchester United’s strong start

Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Carrick and Nani

Dimitar Berbatov, a former striker of Manchester United, has called on the team to be patient with Michael Carrick, despite the interim management of the club coming in with a bang at Old Trafford.

Since Carrick came into the position, the club has experienced a phenomenal resurgence as the team won four straight Premier League games against Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham.

The run has not only propelled the Red Devils to the top four but has also strongly placed them back in the Champions League frame, and there are more demands that Carrick be given the job on a permanent basis.

Berbatov, however, has warned against making a premature judgment, comparing the experience of United with Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the past.

“I am a bit biased of course, because I used to play with him and I want him to get the job, but let’s wait until the end of the season,” Berbatov said.

“If they go the way they are right now, of course, why not? We have seen what happened before with Ole Gunnar Solskjær, so let’s not jump to conclusions yet.

“He is in this position to show that he is capable. Until the end of the season will be a test, and then we’ll see if Michael can get the job permanently.”

The former Bulgaria international, who won five major trophies with Carrick between 2008 and 2012, is of the opinion that the next few months will be decisive.

On Tuesday, United travelled to West Ham United in search of a fifth consecutive league victory, the first time since 2024. Carrick at Trafford is still gaining momentum.