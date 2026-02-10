Zhao Xintong still learning to handle pressure after Hong Kong grand prix win

An undated picture of the world snooker champion Zhao Xintong. — WST

Zhao Xintong, the world snooker champion, explains that he is still in the learning phase to deal with pressure even after he added the Hong Kong world grand prix to the ever-growing list of his successes.

Zhao won his fourth career ranking title by defeating his countryman, Zhang Ando, 10-6 here at Kai Tak Arena nine months after becoming the first Chinese player to win the World Championship at the Crucible.

This is the win after his triumph at the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship in November that has made him the world No 7.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the 28-year-old confessed that he was only at 40 per cent in terms of pressure coping and adjusting to life as a world champion.

“There was a lot of self-doubt after Sheffield because I did not play well at the start of this season, especially in China,” said Zhao.

Zhao admitted that he was finding it difficult in the initial part of the season, especially in China, where he was being criticized and getting negative comments that shook his morale.

Zhao thinks that the world leaders, like Kyren Wilson and Judd Trump, play at 70-80 per cent when under pressure, and he is now hoping to achieve that.

He emphasised that discipline out of the table and the ability to establish a comfortable routine in everyday life are as significant as all the practice hours.

Looking back at his rising profile, Zhao indicated that he finally felt the burden of expectation that the other Chinese great Ding Junhui had.

He wrote that it is another thing when fans offer support because winning the world title is a different thing, especially when children come to him to take pictures.

Zhao will follow this with the Players Championship in Telford between February 17 and 22, when the sixth seed takes on the English Elliot Slessor in the first round.