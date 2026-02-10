'We take lessons and move on,' says Mitchell Marsh after Pakistan whitewash

Mitchell Marsh of Australia during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, on February 09, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — ICC

COLOMBO: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh has highlighted “adaptability” as the key for his team’s T20 World Cup campaign, as the side seeks to recover from a turbulent buildup marked by injuries and a crushing series loss to Pakistan.

Marsh emphasised the importance of flexibility and strategic clarity as his team prepared for their Group B opener against Ireland. He highlighted that adapting to on-field conditions would be crucial for success.

“In these conditions, it’s about being clear on how you approach each situation and playing what’s in front of you. Adaptability has been a key focus in our team meetings — we just need to adjust to whatever comes our way and get the job done,” Marsh said.

The call comes after Australia suffered a 3-0 whitewash against Pakistan, which included a record 111-run T20I defeat in Lahore on February 1.

"We take lessons and we move on," he said. "We've obviously welcomed some experienced guys back into our group... We were outplayed by Pakistan. We've left it there."

Australia’s batting struggles against spin were exposed during the series, a challenge they will face again on Sri Lankan surfaces.

"We certainly know the conditions that we're going to be faced with," he said. "And I think most teams will have, I guess, similar ideas on how they're going to go about it. So we're prepared for that and we're ready to go."

The team also faces the absence of its traditional pace trio — Mitchell Starc (retired), Pat Cummins (back), and Josh Hazlewood (Achilles/hamstring).

Marsh expressed confidence in younger players like Benny Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett, who have carried the workload in recent months.

“To be fair, we’ve built a squad of around 18–20 players over the last year. We have full confidence in their ability to step up,” Marsh said. Dwarshuis replaces Cummins and offers a valuable left-arm option, while Bartlett is expected to lead the attack alongside Nathan Ellis.

Explosive finisher Tim David will rejoin the squad soon, though he will miss Wednesday’s opener. On tactics, Australia are ready to deploy two spinners, Adam Zampa and Matthew Kuhnemann, if conditions demand.

“We’ve experimented with this over the last 12 months, and Kuhnemann belongs at this level,” Marsh said.

Prior to the Pakistan setback, Australia had won 17 of their last 24 T20Is, including series victories over Scotland, West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand.

As they kick off their campaign against Ireland in Colombo, the team’s focus is on adaptability and rebuilding momentum.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.