Stephen Curry out of NBA All-Star game due to knee injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center on Jan 28, 2026. — Reuters

Two-time NBA All-Star game Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry will not compete in Sunday's annual showcase due to an ongoing injury to his right knee.

The news was announced by Golden State coach Steve Kerr before the Warriors played on Monday evening against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Curry will miss his fourth and fifth consecutive games against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

He is experiencing patellofemoral pain syndrome, otherwise referred to as runner's knee.

Curry has not yet announced his plans to resume playing after the All-Star break, but the Warriors are optimistic that he will be available by the time they face the Boston Celtics on Feb. 19.

Curry explained that he is taking his rehab slowly so as not to aggravate his injury.

"It's a matter of learning as I go what works rehab-wise," Curry said.

"Because it's still painful. You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain. It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."

Curry has already missed 14 games, but is scoring 27.2 points a game, the fifth-highest per-game average of his 17-year career.

His last game was a home game against Detroit, on Jan. 30. Curry and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) are the two All-Stars who will not play the game on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Alperen Sengun, the centre of the Houston Rockets, has substituted Gilgeous-Alexander on the Team World roster. The NBA has not stated who will replace Curry in Team USA.