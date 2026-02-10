Andrew Saalfrank to sit out 2026 season amid surgery

An undated picture of Northeast Indiana native Andrew Saalfrank. — Instagram/ andrewsaalfrank_

PHOENIX: Northeast Indiana native Andrew Saalfrank is not playing the 2026 season after being away a year earlier following a suspension by Major League Baseball.

The former Heritage High School and Indiana Baseball star posted on social media Monday that he had undergone surgery on his left shoulder. In the prior season, Saalfrank appeared in 28 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he worked 29 innings in relief form.

The southpaw was 2-1 with three saves and five holds, and ended up with a 1.24 ERA. Saalfrank fluttered 19 batters and gave up four earned runs and 19 hits.

The native of northeast Indiana completed a one-year suspension in MLB due to the breach of the league's betting policy.

Saalfrank had his MLB debut with the Diamondbacks in September 2023 before he was suspended. A few weeks later, Saalfrank assisted Arizona in the World Series after his debut.

In a post on Instagram, Saalfrank wrote that although baseball is being difficult, he is remaining thankful, believing in the process, and relying on faith despite the missed steps in life.

“Tough pill to swallow. The game of baseball can be a brutal one, but it’s also given me some of the best moments of my life,and I don’t expect that to change moving forward. It’s all part of a bigger plan that I will never understand,” Saalfrank said.

“A big thank you to Dr. Meister and the entire team at TMI. Thank you to everyone in advance for the support and well wishes. Just another bump in the road of living out my dream.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”