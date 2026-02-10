Serena Williams listed as eligible to return to tennis

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against France's Harmony Tan on June 28, 2022. — Reuters

The drug-testing organisation of tennis (ITIA) has made Serena Williams eligible to resume tennis on February 22, but it is yet not clear whether the 23-time Grand Slam champion will have a stunning comeback into the women's tour.

The 44-year old raised eyebrows late last year, having been re-introduced into the testing pool of the anti-doping testing in tennis but she denied it at the time that the move signaled her recovery into the sport she had ruled over almost 20 years earlier.

Last month, she sparked speculation once again when she shunned questions about a potential comeback during an appearance on the NBC TV series The Today Show.

A request to comment outside normal business hours was not promptly met with a response by the Women's Tennis Association.

Williams won her last Grand Slam singles title in the year 2017 and has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams is only the second-best woman to win more Grand Slam singles titles; she won five, compared to Margaret Court and Novak Djokovic.

Her seven Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles and six US Open titles are the most important single titles any woman has during the open era.

She and her elder sister Venus, who is still active on the WTA Tour, won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic golds together.