T20 World Cup 2026: UAE elect to bat first against New Zealand

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner (second from left) and UAE's Mohammad Waseem (first from right) at the toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on February 10, 2026. — Screengrab/livestream

CHENNAI: UAE have won the toss and elected to bat first in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 against the New Zealand on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Rohid Khan.

Head-to-head:

New Zealand and UAE have faced each other three times in T20 Internationals. New Zealand have dominated the encounters, winning two matches, while UAE has claimed one victory.

Matches played: 3

New Zealand won: 2

UAE won: 1

Form Guide:

New Zealand will aim to carry their momentum into the Super Eight round following a winning start to their T20 World Cup campaign against Afghanistan. UAE, on the other hand, will seek a morale-boosting win after back-to-back defeats against Ireland.

New Zealand: W, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

UAE recent form: L, L, L, W, W