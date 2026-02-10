New Zealand vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs UAE Match 11

New Zealand and UAE face off in the 11th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on February 10, 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 11th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other three times in T20Is, with New Zealand winning two matches and UAE securing one victory.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Jacob Duffy.

UAE: Aryansh Sharma (wk), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Kumar, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Rohid Khan.