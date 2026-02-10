Emma Raducanu retires from Qatar Open first round amid health concerns

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her first round match against Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from her first-round match against Camila Osorio here at the Qatar Open on Monday, only 2 days after becoming a runner-up at the Transylvania Open.

As the British number one, 23, fired calls to her trainer to measure her blood pressure after falling 2-0 behind in the final set, she ultimately lost the match to Colombia’s Osorio.

Raducanu had already won the first set 6-2 when she surrendered the second set 6-4. Raducanu started the match on a high note, as she raced to a 3-0 lead and secured the first set easily.

Osorio fought back, though, leaping in the second set and making the Briton make mistakes, and ultimately winning the set 6-4.

Raducanu asked medical attention after being broken at the start of the decider, and, even after a brief return, pulled out when Osorio closed in on her lead.

This comes after a difficult week that Raducanu had, having played in her first final since her US Open victory in 2021, but losing in a little over an hour to Sorana Cirstea at the Transylvania Open on Saturday.

She disclosed that her health had been impacted by a chest infection, which picked up on prior issues about her health.

Since winning the US Open, Raducanu has suffered injuries and inconsistency, which have affected her career.

She exited in the first round of the Wuhan Open in October after medical examinations, and earlier this year she split with her coach Francis Roig after another second-round loss at the Australian Open.

Roig became the ninth coach that Raducanu has collaborated with since 2021, underscoring the continued struggles of the athlete to restore her best form in the WTA Tour.