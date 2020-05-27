The ICC T20 World Cup will be held as per schedule. Photo: AFP

An official of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup will be taking place as per the scheduled October-November window, Reuters reported.

Reports circulated which that claimed that ICC members were looking to push the event to 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While the ICC board is due to meet on Thursday it has maintained that the the T20 tournament will be held from October 18 to November 15 in Australia.

"The ICC has not taken a decision to postpone the T20 World Cup and preparations are ongoing for the event in Australia this year as per plan," a spokesperson said.

"This is on the agenda for the ICC Board meeting tomorrow and a decision will be taken in due course."





No plans to postpone T20 World Cup: ICC