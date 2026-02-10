Seven-time EVO champion Arslan Ash relocates to Japan for next chapter

Pakistan’s globally acclaimed Tekken star Arslan Siddique, popularly known as Arslan Ash. — Instagram/@arslan.ash

Pakistan’s globally renowned Tekken star Arslan Siddique, widely known as Arslan Ash, has relocated to Japan to train and compete at the highest level of professional esports, describing the move as a “new chapter” in his illustrious career.

Taking to Instagram, Ash said the decision to move to Japan was aimed at pushing himself among the world’s elite players while continuing to compete internationally.

He reaffirmed his commitment to representing Pakistan on the global stage.

“Esports careers are short, so I’m giving this my absolute best,” Ash wrote.

Hailing from Lahore, Arslan Ash began playing Tekken at the age of eight in local gaming arcades and has since risen to become one of the most decorated players in the history of the game.

Earlier in August, he added another milestone to his career by winning his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title at EVO 2025 in Las Vegas. Representing Twisted Minds, Ash defeated fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt to clinch the Tekken 8 Grand Final.

Ash first gained international recognition after winning the Tekken 7 title in Japan in 2019, followed by victories at EVO events in the United States. He finished third at EVO 2022, triumphed at EVO Japan in April 2023, and secured his fifth EVO crown in July 2024.

Widely regarded as the greatest Tekken player of all time, Ash was named ESPN’s Best Esports Player of 2019. His achievements also include winning CEO 2021 and the Combo Breaker 2022 Tekken 7 tournament, where he claimed the title after defeating all 10 of his opponents.