Jack Grealish’s season cut short after foot stress fracture surgery

Everton's Jack Grealish celebrates after the match against Aston Villa in Premier League on January 18, 2026. — Reuters

Jack Grealish has verified that his season has been cut short due to surgery on a foot stress fracture, stating that he ‘didn't want the season to end like this’.

The 30-year-old midfielder, currently on a season-long loan with Everton to Manchester City, sustained the injury on 18 January, as Everton beat his former club, Aston Villa, by a single goal.

Grealish had been in good form prior to the blow and had made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and delivering six assists.

On Instagram, Grealish wrote that he was disappointed with the time of the injury.

“Didn’t want the season to end like this, but that’s football, gutted,” he wrote. “Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.”

The injury has also shattered any hope of Grealish making it into the England World Cup squad this summer.

He had become available for performances with Everton and had been talked of returning to the England team as a result. His last appearance for the team was with caretaker manager Lee Carsley in October 2024.

In 2021, Grealish left Aston Villa to sign with Manchester City at a then-British record fee of £100 million, and would go on to win three Premier League titles, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

But he had fallen out of favour last season, making only seven league appearances and being omitted as part of City’s Club World Cup squad, prompting his loan to Goodison Park.

Considering his experience at Everton, Grealish added:

“The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me. The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible, and I absolutely love representing this club.”