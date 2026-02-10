Pakistan–India match resumption averts major financial losses for ICC

Shaheen Shah Afridi of Pakistan reacts after Agha Salman of Pakistan took a catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav of India during the Asia Cup Final match between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. - AFP

COLOMBO: The decision to proceed with the high-profile Pakistan–India clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has reportedly saved the International Cricket Council (ICC) an estimated USD 174 million, according to Indian media reports.

Indian outlets claimed the projected losses were calculated by factoring in broadcasters’ revenue, gate receipts and sponsorship commitments, all of which were at risk amid uncertainty surrounding the fixture.

The Pakistan–India encounter is widely regarded as the most lucrative match on the international cricket calendar.

Reports further suggested that the confirmation of the match’s resumption triggered an immediate surge in travel demand, with airfares between Mumbai and Colombo rising sharply.

Ticket prices on the Mumbai–Colombo–Mumbai route reportedly increased by Rs. 10,000 to as much as Rs. 60,000 shortly after the announcement.

The hospitality sector in Colombo has also welcomed the development. Hotel operators revealed that several cricket fans had earlier contacted them to cancel bookings after indicating they would boycott Pakistan’s matches.

At the same time, many fans were seeking information on refund policies for tickets to the Pakistan–India fixture.

It is pertinent to mention that the Government of Pakistan on Monday directed the national men’s team to play their T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, scheduled for February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

According to a federal government statement, the decision was taken after careful consideration of multiple factors, including the outcome of recent discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The statement also cited formal requests from several cricket boards and a telephonic conversation between Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during which the Sri Lankan leader urged an amicable resolution to the impasse.

During the call, President Dissanayake reportedly highlighted the long-standing cricketing ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, recalling the mutual support extended by both nations during difficult periods.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the sentiments and gave the green signal to the PCB to proceed with the match as scheduled.

Minutes after the decision, the BCB issued a public statement praising the PCB and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi for their unwavering support and solidarity following Bangladesh’s removal from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

The development came a day after an ICC delegation, led by Deputy Chairman Imran Khawaja, along with BCB President Aminul Islam, visited Pakistan for a crucial meeting.

According to insiders, the talks lasted over five hours, with all parties attempting to reach a mutually acceptable outcome.

The ICC reportedly responded positively to concerns raised by Bangladesh, and a framework was devised to address its grievances.

During the discussions, the PCB played the role of facilitator between the ICC and the BCB.

ICC Deputy Chairman Khawaja later departed to seek final approval for the proposed recommendations, while the BCB president returned home to brief his government.