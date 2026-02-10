Netherlands win toss, elect to bowl first against Namibia in T20 World Cup

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (second from left) and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards at the toss ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 10, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

DELHI: The Netherlands won the toss and elected to bowl first against Namibia in the 10th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Playing XIs:

Namibia: Lourens Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen.

Head-to-head:

The two teams have faced each other seven times in the T20 format. The Netherlands lead the contest with four wins, while Namibia have registered two victories. One match ended without a result.

Matches played: 7

Netherlands won: 4

Namibia won: 2

No result: 1

Form guide:

The Netherlands will be aiming for a win to strengthen their position in the group after suffering a defeat in their tournament opener against Pakistan. They will also be keen to end a three-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, Namibia will look for a strong start to their campaign and will take confidence from their previous series victory over South Africa in 2025.

Netherlands: L, NR, L, L, W (most recent first)

Namibia: W, L, W, W, W