Namibia vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, NAM vs NED Match 10

The collage of photos shows Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (left) and Netherlands Scott Edwards. - ICC

DELHI: The 10th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place between Namibia and the Netherlands on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Historically, the two teams have faced each other seven times in the T20 format. The Netherlands lead with four wins, Namibia have two victories, and one match ended with no result.

Squads:

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh and Max Heingo.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Saqib Zulfiqar.